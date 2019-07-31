Teacher welcoming students in the classroom under Bal Satkar program in Vadodara. Photo/ANI
Teacher welcoming students in the classroom under Bal Satkar program in Vadodara. Photo/ANI

Gujarat: Teachers in Vadodara schools welcome students in unique way

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:27 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI): Teachers in the schools running under Primary Schools Committee of Vadodara District Panchayat have adopted a unique way to welcome students into the classroom under the 'Bal Satkar' program which kickstarted on July 1.
"We had come across a video on Whatsapp of a foreign country where teachers had adopted a unique way to welcome students into the classroom. In the video, the students used to point towards one of the signs put up outside the classroom. The teacher used to imitate the sign and welcomed the student in the same way. For instance, if the student pointed towards the 'namaste' sign, the teacher welcomed the student into the classroom with folded hands," Heena Bhatt, Principal of Harni Primary School in Vadodara said.
"We took inspiration from this video and started the 'Bal Satkar' program in the schools under Vadodara District Panchayat. The student-teacher relationship has improved after application of this concept in schools and the attendance of students has also been boosted," she added.
"We are liking this concept. Earlier we were scared of the teachers but after the 'Bal Satkar' program has started, we have started enjoying coming to school," Isha Patel, a student said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:38 IST

Khalistan separatists trying to make UK as its hub: ex-Punjab DGP

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): A former top cop from Punjab claimed that Pakistan-backed pro-Khalistani Sikhs are trying to set up their new bases in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:38 IST

Punjab: Locals of small village initiate projects to preserve...

Moga (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): In an initiative to preserve and recycle waste household water, the residents of a small village in Moga, Punjab, have installed a sewerage treatment plant in order to treat wastewater and make it usable for irrigation purposes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:35 IST

Siddhartha knew about steps to avert harassment; thorough...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that an enquiry will be conducted into Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha's death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:34 IST

Railway Ministry issues clarification on job cuts report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Railway Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the letters sent to the officials of Railways are to conduct a routine performance review of the employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:28 IST

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

Delhi: African gang of online cheaters busted by police

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A gang of African nationals which used to cheat people through social media platforms was busted by the Bindapur Police in Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:21 IST

Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for allegedly masturbating on woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating on a woman during an auto ride in Kandivali area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:20 IST

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks custody of Ratul Puri, accuses him...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought businessman Ratul Puri's custody, asserting that he is trying to influence the witnesses in the AgustaWestland case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:16 IST

J-K: CRPF rescues man trapped overnight in landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): CRPF personnel of 72nd Battalion on Wednesday rescued a man trapped throughout the night in the debris of a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway near milestone 147. The man was found with the help of a CRPF sniffer name Ajaxi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:12 IST

Cong general secretaries meeting today likely to take up leadership issue

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The issue of leadership crisis is likely to come up for discussion prominently among other things at the Congress' general secretaries meeting at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:08 IST

Raebareli accident: CBI to question Unnao rape accused, survivor's gunmen

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:07 IST

Coffee Day Enterprises appoints S V Ranganath as interim Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday appointed S V Ranganath as the interim Chairman of its board after the body of founder-owner V G Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati river in Mangaluru.

Read More
iocl