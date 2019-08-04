Gujarat: Three girls die in wall collapse in Bharuch

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India] August 4 (ANI): Three girls died and two were injured on Sunday after a wall collapsed here in Nadeda Village of Gujarat.

All the residents of the house were rushed to Bharuch civil hospital soon after the incident was known.

Dr Durendra R Patel, RMO, Bharuch civil hospital said: "A total of five people were bought to the hospital after a wall collapsed in Nadeda Village. Of these, three young girls lost their lives."

"Treatment of other two injured is still going on in the hospital," the doctor added. (ANI)

