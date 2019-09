Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:16 IST

Govt clears over Rs 5,000 crore Akash missile project for Air Force

New Delhi (India), Sep 5 (ANI) In a bid to boost to Air Force's capability to take down enemy fighter aircraft, the government has cleared the procurement of six squadrons of the indigenous Akash air defence missile systems worth Rs 5,000 crore to be deployed on the borders with Pakistan and China.