Gujarat to experience severe heatwave for next two days, IMD issues 'yellow' alert

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert to Gujarat for the next two days as the heatwave intensifies in the country.



IMD said that the regions of Gujarat and Saurashtra might experience a severe heatwave and the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees.

Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad said, "Yellow alerts have been issued for a heatwave in Gujarat region for next 2 days. The temperature might rise around 1-2° C & a severe heatwave is expected in Saurashtra & Gujarat regions. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 40-41° C." (ANI)

