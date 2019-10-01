Gujarat: Tornado-like cloud formation in Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bewildering visuals have emerged from the Talod area of Sabarkhantha district in Gujarat where a tornado-like cloud formation caused severe damage to farms in the area.

No loss of life has been reported so far but cotton and peanut crops were severely damaged by the tornado-like formation, which lasted for a short while on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday has predicted heavy rainfall in the area.

"The depression over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 2.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan and isolated heavy falls likely over north Gujarat region during next 24 hours," said the weather department. (ANI)

