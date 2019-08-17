Gujarat: Vadodara Collector ties rakhi to NDRF personnel for carrying rescue operations

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): As a mark of gratitude for helping the people of the district during the Vadodara floods, district collector on Friday organised a special Raksha Bandhan event for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel where she along with some eminent citizens of the city tied Rakhi on the wrist of personnel who had participated in flood relief and rescue operations.

Sharing details of the heartwarming initiative, Vadodara District Collector Shalini Agarwal told ANI, "NDRF personnel worked round the clock to rescue people during the time of the flood. They were even working on the day of Raksha Bandhan. On behalf of the people of Vadodara, it was my duty to celebrate this festival with them."

NDRF personnel also appreciated the gesture and termed it a great motivation.

GS Pathak, Deputy Commandant, 6 NDRF, Vadodara told ANI, "NDRF is a central agency and we have personnel from all states. Vadodara rescue operations were done successfully without any casualty. The way District Administration has taken this initiative of celebrating Rakhi with us. We are very happy and motivated to keep serving people like this. It is country first for us."

The initiative of thanking NDRF personnel for carrying out rescue operations in the flood-affected district and other parts of the state was also lauded by residents of the city. (ANI)

