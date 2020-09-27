Gujarat: Vadodara sets up rainwater harvesting projects in 1,000 govt schools

Vadodara (Gujarat)[India], September 27 (ANI): In a bid to conserve water, Vadodara administration has successfully set up rainwater harvesting projects in 1,000 government schools in the district.



The project named 'Varsha Jal Nidhi' which is completed at a total cost of Rs 6 crores has received grants from the public as well as private enterprises under corporate social responsibility.

"Under Varsha Jal Nidhi, rainwater harvesting systems have been developed in 1,000 schools in our rural areas. They have been built in 9 months. This made Vadodara, the first district in the country to have such facility in schools available," said Vadodara District Collector Shalini Agrawal.

With this project, as much as 10 crore litres of water will be stopped from being wasted every year from the government school campuses. (ANI)

