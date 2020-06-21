Gujarat will see solar eclipse with 72 pc visibility, says Scientist

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): Gujarat will witness the solar eclipse with only 72 percent visibility on Sunday. Unlike other years, people would not be able to view the annular solar eclipse from an observatory or a planetarium amid the COVID-19 induced guidelines.

Explaining the solar eclipse, Narottam Sahu, Senior Scientist, Gujarat Science City and Advisor to Gujarat Council on Science and Technology, told ANI, "This is the first solar eclipse of this year. It will be partial solar eclipse with 72 percent visibility in the state."

"The annular solar eclipse will start from Africa at 9.15 am (IST) and seen till the Pacific ocean, crossing Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand in India. But it will only be visible by 10 am in the Indian sky. It will last till 1.37 pm in Gujarat," he added.

Considering June 21 as the longest and brightest day of the year, Sahu said, "The sun which was earlier in the southern hemisphere will tilt to the northern hemisphere. Today, the sun will shine for nearly 13.30 hours as we enter the summers, geographically."

Being an astronomical event, the scientists will try to analyse the movement and activities occurring during the eclipse.

Sahu further added as he talks about the visibility of the upcoming solar eclipse, "The next solar eclipse will be happening on December 14 2020 but it won't be visible in India. And to witness the next solar eclipse in India, one must have to wait for 11 years." (ANI)

