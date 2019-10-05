NL Desai, Deputy Superintendent of Police. Photo/ANI
Gujarat: Woman commits suicide, falls on man; both dead

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:13 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Two people died after a woman who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from a building fell on a man in Amraiwadi area in Gujarat.
The incident took place on October 4.
Speaking to ANI, NL Desai, Deputy Superintendent of Police said, "The man had gone for a morning walk when the woman fell on him. Both woman and man died on the spot. The woman was mentally distressed and was under medication. The victim identified as Mamta was a resident of Surat."
After the enquiry we will carry out the investigation, he added. (ANI)

