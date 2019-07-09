Gujarati couple struggles to find missing cat lost in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A Gujarati couple is running from pillar to post in search of their pet cat, whom they had lost while on their way back from Tirupati.

The owner of the cat -- Jayesh and Meena -- had been on a lookout for their feline named "baby" for over a month.

The couple went to a pilgrimage tour to Tirupati on June 9, but as they were returning from Tirupati on June 13, someone stole the basket in which they had kept their cat, from Renigunta Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite several complaints, the couple has yet not been able to locate their cat. The railway police also declined to register a case in this regard.

Jayesh and his wife searched the neighbouring cities including, Renigunta, Tirumala, Tirumala, and Tiruchanur to look for their beloved cat, but their efforts did not turn out to be fruitful and they went back to Surat.

They have made an appeal to call them on 9824876542, in case anyone finds their cat. (ANI)

