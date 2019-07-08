Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari meets PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after her song dedicated to the PM became a hit in the country.

"Recently my latest song 'Rona Sherma' dedicated to Narendra Modi completed 25 crore views, so I came here to seek his blessings. The meeting was very good and he gave me his blessings", she told ANI.

"First time I met Modi when I was a kid, I was singing in an annual function in school when he praised my voice and asked me to practice. He also gave me Rs 250 as a reward. I practiced and today I am the top singer in Gujarat", she added

She also expressed her gratefulness to the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao' scheme.

"I belong to the Maldhari community and we used to live in the jungles. My father got a postcard with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao message on it. Because of this scheme, my father encouraged me to study. Today, if my father would not have allowed me to study, I would have not become a top singer," she said.

She also said that she will also contribute to take the scheme forward and help other girls to complete their educations just like her. (ANI)

