Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 36,123 with 725 new cases

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): With 725 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the count of coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday reached to 36,123 cases.

"Gujarat reported 725 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the state's case tally to 36,123," said the State Health Department.

As many as 25,900 people have recovered from the illness in the state till date, while 1,945 have died due to the disease.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 6,73,165, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. (ANI)

