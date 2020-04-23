Gujarat's COVID-19 count surges to 2,624

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): With 217 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths, Gujarat's count of coronavirus cases surged to 2,624 on Thursday.

"217 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the State now at 2,624, including 2,254 active cases, 258 cured/discharged, and 112 deaths," said Gujarat's Health Department in a media bulletin.

With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases reached 21,700 in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

