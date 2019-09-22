Representative image
Representative image

Gujarat's Radhanpur, Bayad to go for bypolls on Oct 21

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday declared that the bypolls for two Gujarat assembly constituencies -- Radhanpur and Bayad -- will be held on October 21 along with Maharashtra and Haryana state assembly elections.
According to a press note issued by the ECI, the last date for nomination will be September 30, last date for withdrawal of nominations will be October 3.
Counting of votes will be held on October 24.
"After taking into consideration inputs from the Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat and various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc., the Commission has decided to hold bye-elections," the ECI statement read.
The Radhanpur and Bayad seats were vacated by Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala respectively on July 5.
The two leaders had resigned as MLAs after they were suspended from the Congress for voting against the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha.
They had later joined the BJP on July 18.
"All the instructions issued for the General elections to legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra shall also be applicable to the aforementioned bye-elections," the press note added.
Bypolls for one Lok Sabha and 64 other assembly constituencies across 18 states of the country are also being held along with the Maharashtra and Haryana elections on October 21. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:19 IST

Maharashtra: AIMIM releases second list of candidates for Assembly polls

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday released the second list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections slated to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:18 IST

NIA to file supplementary charge sheet next month against Yasin...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a second supplementary charge sheet next month against JKLF chairperson Yasin Malik and four other separatist leaders in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:17 IST

NRG stadium reverberates with chants of 'Welcome Modiji' ahead...

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): India's unity in diversity is on full display at the NRG Stadium here ahead of the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event, with the Indian diaspora sporting everything from traditional kurtas to modern t-shirts, skullcaps and turbans in the jam-packed venue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:55 IST

Bengaluru: K'taka cricket association donates Rs 10 lakh in CM...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday donated a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief work in the state, prior to the start of the third T20 International match between India and South Africa here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:50 IST

BJP importing issues like NRC, Art 370 to divert attention in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the BJP of importing issues such as National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Article 370 to divert attention from the core issues for the state Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Haryana BJP leaders hold meeting to discuss candidates for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Senior BJP leaders from Haryana are holding a meeting at the party headquarters here to discuss the candidates for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Rajasthan: Case registered against rally driver for killing 3...

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A case has been filed against Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in connection with an accident during a National Rally Championship race in which a couple and their minor son were killed here, said police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Gujarat: IMD issues alert for fishermen

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:44 IST

India an attractive destination to relocate supply chains:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Days after the central government slashed taxes for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15 per cent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India has become an attractive destination for companies to relocate their supply chains from China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:42 IST

UP: FIR filed against activist Vijay Singh for drying underwear...

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): An FIR was registered against activist Vijay Singh, who has been on a sit-in strike against corruption and land mafia in the district for the last 24 years, for allegedly hanging underwear to dry in open outside the collectorate office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:31 IST

Kolkata: Puja pandals face shortage of funds ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): While Durga Puja is a few weeks away, the pandals here still need to be completed- the reason being a financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Uttarakhand: School students in Haldwani conduct awareness...

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Ahead of climate action summit in New York City on Monday, government schools student in Haldwani conducted an awareness programme on climate change on Sunday.

Read More
iocl