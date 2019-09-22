Gujarat's Radhanpur, Bayad to go for bypolls on Oct 21

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday declared that the bypolls for two Gujarat assembly constituencies -- Radhanpur and Bayad -- will be held on October 21 along with Maharashtra and Haryana state assembly elections.

According to a press note issued by the ECI, the last date for nomination will be September 30, last date for withdrawal of nominations will be October 3.

Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

"After taking into consideration inputs from the Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat and various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc., the Commission has decided to hold bye-elections," the ECI statement read.

The Radhanpur and Bayad seats were vacated by Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala respectively on July 5.

The two leaders had resigned as MLAs after they were suspended from the Congress for voting against the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

They had later joined the BJP on July 18.

"All the instructions issued for the General elections to legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra shall also be applicable to the aforementioned bye-elections," the press note added.

Bypolls for one Lok Sabha and 64 other assembly constituencies across 18 states of the country are also being held along with the Maharashtra and Haryana elections on October 21. (ANI)

