Gujarat's Somnath temple closed for 'darshan' amid COVID-19 surge

Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI): In view of a surge in the COVID-19 infections, the Somnath Temple trust has announced that the temple will remain shut for devotees from April 11 for an indefinite period.

Devotees can participate in 'darshan' using online platforms. Apart from the main temple, other temples under the Somnath Trust will also remain closed till further notice.

"The Somnath Trust has decided to close Somnath temple from April 11 for visitors in view of rising COVID cases. Devotees can watch Aarti on the temple's social media pages and its website," Vijaysinh Chawda, General Manager, Somnath Trust.



As per the temple authorities, it will announce re-opening of the temple at a later stage.

At present, Gujarat has 22,692 active cases.

On Tuesday, Gujarat High Court had directed the state government to take a decision on weekend curfew.

India, on Saturday, reported 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest daily spike in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI)

