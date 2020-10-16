Gujjar Mahapanchayat against the spirit of directives of Rajasthan HC, say government sources

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16 (ANI): The state government sources have indicated that the proposed Gujjar Mahapanchayat to be held on October 17, 2020, is against the spirit of the Rajasthan High Court's directives and coronavirus guidelines.

The proposed Gujjar Akrosh Mahapanchayat has been called on October 17 on the demands of Gujjar reservation at Adda village near Pilupura in the state.

According to the High Court's directives issued in 2007, the Mahapanchayat can only be held after an undertaking has been submitted to the District Collector.



Also, as per the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis a congregation of more than 100 people could not be held in the state.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill which increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs).

These communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation (ANI)

