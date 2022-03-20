Gulab Chand Kataria seeks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's explanation over FIR against son Vaibhav

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday sought an explanation from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over an FIR against his son Vaibhav Gehlot for allegedly duping a person for crores of rupees.

"Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan's Gandhi, has been surrounded by allegations. If your son, from your own house, is involved in such negative matters, then tell me whether you are respecting Gandhi's name or ridiculing his name ?" Kataria told ANI.

"I pray that at least now you open your mouth and answer the people of Rajasthan and people of India. Explain what is happening in the family?" he asked.



An FIR has been registered against Vaibhav Gehlot for allegedly duping a Nashik resident of crores of rupees.

"A complaint has been filed against 16 people hailing from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The FIR has been filled by a person named Sushil Patil alleging that he has been duped by crores of rupees," said Riyaz Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector, Gangapur Police Station in Nashik.

Narrating the incident, complainant Sushil Patil said that a Gujarat Congress worker, Sachin Valre assured him in 2018 that he is close to Ashok Gehlot and manages government contracts given by the state government.

"He asked me to become a partner in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I have invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When returns on my investment stopped, I started bugging them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where Gehlot assured me of returns to my investment," said Patil. (ANI)

