Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as Assam Governor

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 31st governor of Assam on Wednesday, succeeding Professor Jagdish Mukhi.

Kataria was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta at a brief ceremony at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, BJP leaders and senior officials of the state government.

Gulab Chand Kataria hails from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and is the former Home Minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly prior to his appointment as the Governor.



Raj Bhavan on Tuesday accorded a warm and traditional welcome to Assam Governor designate Gulab Chand Kataria on his arrival at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also made a courtesy call to Kataria on Tuesday evening.

"This evening made a courtesy call to Shri Kataria Ji to welcome him and his wife Smt Anita Kataria ji to the blessed land of Maa Kamakhya. Looking forward to his valued guidance," Sarma said.

Earlier on February 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

He will be the 31st Governor of the state of Assam and succeeds Professor Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor who demitted office on completing his term. (ANI)

