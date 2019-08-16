Gumnami Baba: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji served legal notice for film on Netaji Bose

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was served a legal on Friday with regard to his upcoming movie 'Gumnami Baba' based on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

A lawyer acting on behalf of his client, Debabrata Roy served the notice to Mukherji asking the filmmaker to refrain from portraying facts while depicting the story of Bose.

The Veteran Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is playing the role of Netaji in the movie, whose teaser was revealed on Independence Day.

Reportedly in February this year, the relatives of the iconic Indian freedom fighter had raised objections to Mukherji's venture.

The movie is based on legends that Bose did not die in the plane crash on August 18, 1945, but continued living under the guise of a monk with the name 'Gumnami Baba' in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

