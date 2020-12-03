Gunfight breaks out between Naxals, security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu, arms seized

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and Naxals in the Palamu district's Salandir forest on Thursday, police said.

During the search, one AK-47 with three magazines, one Bolt action rifle, one 9mm Pistol, one country-made weapon and two wireless sets were seized.

Search is currently underway and more details are awaited.



On November 29, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, had succumbed to his injuries, officials said.



Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush. (ANI)

