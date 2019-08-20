Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, army sources said.
One or two terrorists are believed to be engaged in the encounter, army sources said.
The gunbattle is currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Gunfight underway between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Baramulla
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:20 IST
