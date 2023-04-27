'Gunshots, screams'; Viral video shows Naxal taking position after Dantewada attack in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 27 (ANI): A video purportedly showing the moments after the deadly Naxal attack on the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada surfaced in which a Naxal was seen firing at the police.

In the video, the jawan's bag was seen lying on the ground after the IED blast on DRG vehicle and a Naxal was seen crawling into the forest with a gun in his hand to take the position further for carrying out the attack. The sound of gunshots was also heard at the end of the video.

As many as 10 personnel and one civilian were killed in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The video surfaced pertaining to the attack has gone viral on social media but the source of which is unverified.

#WATCH | Viral video surfaces showing moments after Dantewada Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh



Speaking to ANI, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that the jawans were returning to Dantewada when Maoists targeted their vehicle on the Aranpur-Sameli route.

"During a search operation in Dantewada on Wednesday, 10 District Reserve Guard personnel were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites," Sundarraj said.

Detailing the police action over a period of time in the region which he said was earlier much affected by Naxals, the IG said that the forces have achieved success in moving forward in the Naxal stronghold areas.

"One vehicle was targeted by the Naxals through the IED blast in which 10 DRG personnel and one civilian were killed. That region was earlier very much Naxal affected. We had moved a lot forward in a long period of time. We have moved quite forward in the areas which are believed to be Naxal strongholds," he said.

The IG said that the Naxal activity has nearly been controlled in the area through operations where the incident occurred yesterday.

"It (the incident) is a matter of investigation," he said.

The official informed that the forensic team has inspected the spot and a scientific analysis of the incident would be done.

"The forensic team inspected the spot yesterday. The soil test has been conducted and the quantity of IED and nature will be tested. Scientific analysis is being done according to the crater size. Prima facie, it seems that they must have fitted the explosive under the road through tunnelling," he said.

"In yesterday's incident, there were DRG personnel including fresh recruits, Naxal affected and also the Naxal surrendered cadres. It was a setback for us. We have to be offensive and eliminate the terror activities by Naxals as a tribute to the personnel who lost their lives in the attack," the IG added.

As per the police, the 10 slain DRG personnel were identified as Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Dulgo Mandavi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kavasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jairam Podiyam, Jagdish Kavasi.

In addition, the deceased driver has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav, the police added.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed their condolences.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident. In the telephone conversation, the Home Minister also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the Centre would give all possible help to the state government.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah stated, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans".

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday gave shoulder, carried the mortal remains of a DRG jawan who lost his life in an IED attack by Naxals in Dantewada.

"The sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. Action will be taken against the Naxals in the area. This incident will not affect our morale and we will continue our fight," he said. (ANI)