Guntur: TDP leader Nara Lokesh extends financial help of Rs 50,000 to family of goldsmith who committed suicide

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday visited the house of goldsmith Yekula Bhaskar, who recently committed suicide and extended Rs 50,000 financial support.

Bhaskar was resident of Indira Nagar in Mangalagiri town. Faced with financial constraints due to the lack of works for the past three months, he allegedly committed suicide.

Lokesh visited the family and extended financial support of Rs 50,000. He also assured the family of full support. (ANI)

