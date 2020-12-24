Gupkar Alliance much stronger today than when it was formed: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): After the conclusion of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday said that the Alliance is much stronger today than when it was first formed.

"The Gupkar alliance is much stronger today than when it was formed. We are united and we will continue to be united," Farooq Abdullah, Chief of the National Conference and PAGD member said after the Alliance met in Srinagar to discuss the results of the DDC elections.

The leaders also condemned the detention of political leaders in the union territory, saying that there was no need for the detention when the elections were conducted so peacefully.



"One fails to understand that when elections were conducted so peacefully, why do you need to detain people as the government has done in the past. We condemned these detentions. Those detained should be released immediately," said PAGD Member and People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner KK Sharma declared the result for DDC Elections on Wednesday, according to which BJP won 75, NC bagged 67 seats Independent registered victory on 50 seats, PDP won 27 seats, Congress got 26 seats, JKAP bagged 12 seats, JKPC won 8 seats, JKPM won 3 seats, CPI(M) gained 5 seats while JKNPP and PDF won 2 seats each and BSP bagged 1 seat.

The results of two constituencies--one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts-- are still awaited as counting of votes has been deferred there till further orders, the officials said. (ANI)

