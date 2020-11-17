Gupkar alliance parties are anti-India, support separatists: Telangana BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is an alliance of anti-India parties who have been supporting separatist movements and leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao said on Monday.

"The Gupkar Declaration is an alliance formed by anti-India parties, which were playing divisive politics in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting separatist movements and separatist leaders," Rao told ANI here.

Slamming the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for accusing the BJP of playing divisive politics, Rao said that it is funny and strange that the "pro-Pakistan" parties are accusing others of playing divisive politics.

The mainstream parties, including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the PAGD last month and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together.



"After the abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and NC are changing their stance from time to time. BJP has made it clear that the DDC elections will be fought on development issues. Gupkar alliance parties and its stakeholders are anti-India and support pro-Pakistan voices," Rao said.

"A divisive atmosphere is being created in the region. Mehbooba Mufti is accusing BJP of playing divisive politics in Kashmir. It is funny and strange that these parties, who have been playing divisive politics and been pro-Pakistan, are accusing BJP of playing divisive politics," he added.

Yesterday, Mufti had accused the Centre of playing divisive politics with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that it is the policy of the Central government to evict Muslims from Muslim-majority areas.

Rao also extended his congratulations to Nitish Kumar for being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth term and slammed the opposition parties including the RJD for boycotting the ceremony.

"This is not in the spirit of democracy. People fight elections on ideology and speak about policies and manifestos. However, after the election, all the parties should come together for the development of the nation," Rao said. (ANI)

