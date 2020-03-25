Gurdwara in Delhi offers quarantine, isolation facility for COVID-19 patients

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A gurdwara in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla has offered to give quarantine and isolation facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people.

The gurdwara has allotted neat and sanitised 12 rooms along with 24 hours service to cater to the needs of the patients.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will provide separate rooms for health staff, ample parking in gurdwara premises and 'the safest and secure environment.'

"Whole nation is fighting a battle against coronavirus. DSGMC has decided to give Majnu Ka Tilla's serai to Delhi government for isolation, quarantine. We will also provide langar packets. We will provide all the needs," DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a video message.

The chief priest of the Majnu Ka Tilla gurdwara Kulwant Singh said: "The coronavirus has spread across the world. DSGMC has decided to cooperate with the government. We all should take precautions as till now there is no cure of the disease. People should come out only when it is urgent and should avoid any assembly." (ANI)

