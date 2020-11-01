Gurjar community will continue to protest until our demands are met: Vijay Bainsla

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla on Sunday clarified that the Gurjar protest for reservation in jobs and education as a "most backward class" (MBC) community will continue until their demands are met.

Hundreds of the Gurjar community members in Bharatpur are protesting under Vijay Bainsla's leadership. "The youth are not getting employment. There is anger among them. Our movement will continue. We have spoken to Gehlot Ji, but nothing has happened so far," Vijay Bainsla, Gurjar leader, told ANI.

"We have not spoken to anyone. Youth is unemployed, 25,000 jobs are stuck and nobody is talking about it. This protest will continue until our demands are not fulfilled," Bainsla added.

"We have spoken to Gehlot Ji four times in the past but nothing materialised. It's been two years, how much patience do they demand from us?" Bainsla further said.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Gurjar community has been divided into two factions, one faction f the Gurjar Reservation Committee led by Himmat Singh Gurjar has agreed with the Rajasthan government's cabinet sub-committee on 14 points following talks on Saturday. While the other faction led by Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla is continuing with the protests.



"We had a very positive discussion and we are satisfied with the 14 points that we have agreed on. There is no need for agitation and we hope the government will meet its promises," Himmat Singh Gurjar, leader of Gurjar faction said, whose delegation met Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma.

According to the High Court's directives issued in 2007, the Mahapanchayat can only be held after an undertaking has been submitted to the District Collector.

Also, as per the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis a congregation of more than 100 people could not be held in the state.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 percent to 26 percent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one percent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs).

These communities are getting one percent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 percent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation. (ANI)

