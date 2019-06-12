Guru Nanak anniversary: Committees meet Pak High Commission for Kirtan Yatra from Delhi to Pak

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and Shiromani Gurudwara Management Committee met officials at the Pakistan High Commission regarding the organization of Kirtan Yatra from Delhi to Pakistan on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Talking to media after meeting High Commissioner Saiyed Haider Shah, the President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The Delhi Sikh committee, Shiromani Gurudwara Committee, (Amritsar Takht), Sri Patna Sahib committee and Hajur Sahib Committee will jointly lead a Kirtan Yatra from Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The Kirtan Yatra will commence from November 2 to 5."

The Delhi Committee President expressed happiness that despite tensions in both the countries, there is great enthusiasm regarding the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan in Kirtans on the occasion.

He said that we also thank the governments of both countries for preparing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, said, "I met Pakistan's High Commission and they have listened very well to my request."

He said, "We have sought permission from Pakistan High Commissioner to let our Kirtan Yatra enter in the country. We also requested visas for at least 500 and more than 1000 pilgrims from July to October."

Kalka said, "The main event of Prakash Parva will be celebrated in Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Karupur Sahib from November 10 to 12 after the completion of the Kirtan Yatra.

"We have requested for a meeting between the Delhi Sikh committee and Shiromani Committee with the Pakistan Gurudwara Management Committee," he added. (ANI)

