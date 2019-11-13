Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at Gurudwara Nanaksar Hamidia Road in Bhopal on Tuesday.
Guru Nanak Dev is a symbol of harmony and humanity: Kamal Nath

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:16 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday visited Gurudwara Nanaksar Hamidia Road and offered prayers on the occasion of 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Extending his greetings to the people on Prakash Parv, Kamal Nath told media, "Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj is a symbol of harmony and humanity. He does not belong to a particular community or country instead he belongs to the whole world."
"The path shown by Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj is a major part of our country's culture," he added.
People across the country are celebrating the 550 birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

iocl