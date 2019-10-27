Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Guru Nanak Dev not only influenced India but also the entire world: Modi in Mann ki Baat

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): In his 58th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid respects to Guru Nanak Dev saying he has not only influenced people in India but the entire world.
Prime Minister Modi said, "On November 12, the 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated. Nanak has not only influenced India but the entire world. Our Sikh brethren are settled in different countries and they are devoted to the ideals of Nanak."
"There is much about Guru Nanak Dev Ji that I can share with you, but it will require many episodes of Mann ki Baat. I can never forget my visit to Gurudwaras in Vancouver and Tehran," he said.
"Guru Nanak always put 'Sewa' (service) on priority. He believed that selfless service is priceless. He stood against the practice of untouchability. He propagated his message to every corner of the world," he said.
The prime minister said that Nanak was one of the most travelled people of his time. With his modesty and humility, he won hearts wherever he went.
"Nanak also undertook several spiritual journeys which are called 'Udasis' in which he met various saints and 'Rishis'. It is believed that Shankardev, a saint in Assam was influenced by him. Nanak also went to Haridwar. In Varanasi there is Gurubagh Gurudwara, it is said that Nanak stayed there once. He had also visited Rajgir and Gaya, which are associated with Buddhism," Modi said.
"In the South, Nanak travelled to Sri Lanka. In Karnataka's Bidar, he solved the issue of water crisis. There is a place called Guru Nanak Jeera Saheb in Bidar which is dedicated to him and it reminds us of him. During an 'Udasi', he went to Kashmir which established a strong bond between the Sikhs and Kashmir," he added.
"Nanak also went to Tibet. He is also prayed in Uzbekistan. He also travelled to Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Afganistan. Nanak resides in millions of hearts who follow his teachings," the prime minister said.
Speaking about the recent visit of ambassadors of about 85 countries to the Golden Temple, Modi said: "A few days back ambassadors of about 85 countries went to Amritsar from New Delhi. They visited the Golden Temple. They also got to know about Sikh traditions and culture."
"It is my desire that the 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspires us to inculcate his thoughts and principles in our lives. I once again bow to pay respects to Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:12 IST

Mann ki Baat: PM advises people to be cautious while bursting...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): As the country celebrates Diwali festival today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised people to ensure their safety while bursting firecrackers saying that sometimes fire is caused due to carelessness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:42 IST

K'taka: Police nab two for murdering elderly couple in Mahadevpura

Mahadevpura (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly murdering an elderly couple. More than five lakh cash and gold ornaments have been seized from the accused.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:41 IST

IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have successfully evacuated a civilian aircraft, which had recently crashed at the Kedarnath helipad at an altitude of 11,500 feet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:41 IST

MMRDA Commissioner has assured to open Chunabhatti-BKC flyover...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): NCP Mumbai president Nawab Malik on Sunday stated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner has assured him to open Chunabhatti-BKC flyover for the public within a week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:33 IST

PM Modi encourages people to participate in 'Run for Unity',...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday encouraged the citizens to participate in 'Run for Unity' to mark the birth anniversary of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:30 IST

Goa: Crime Branch raids gambling den, arrests 10

Patradevi (Goa) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Crime Branch on Sunday morning raided a gambling den in Pernem area here and arrested 10 persons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:11 IST

Vallabhbhai Patel was a 'Man of Detail' in true sense of term: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of his birth anniversary on October 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday called him a 'Man of Detail' for his skill of 'minutely scrutinising everything.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:53 IST

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls 2010 Allahabad HC verdict in Ayodhya case

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how political parties and civil society gave 'restrained' statements to unite people after the Allahabad High Court gave its judgment in the case in 2010

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:29 IST

PM Modi pays homage to Indira Gandhi on 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:21 IST

26 lakh tourists visited 'Statue of Unity' in one year: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed listeners that within a span of one year, as many as 26 lakh tourists visited the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:13 IST

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares inspiring stories of women, their...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared many inspiring stories of women and their achievements as a part of celebrating India's 'Nari Shakti', thereby felicitating the 'Bharat ki Lakshmi'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:13 IST

This would be a govt of compromise, says BSP's Sudhindra...

Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindhra Bhadoria on Sunday expressed disapproval over the newly formed BJP-JJP alliance which is set to form government in Haryana.

Read More
iocl