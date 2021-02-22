Guru Ravidas paved way for welfare of future generations, says President Kovind

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Terming Guru Ravidas as a "great saint", President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he paved the way for the welfare of society's future and forthcoming generations.

While addressing the 'Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth Rashtriya Adhiveshan at Vigyan Bhavan, President Kovind said, "The arrival of great saints like Sri Guru Ravidas occurs occasionally in centuries. He not only paved the way for the welfare of contemporary society but also for future generations."

"When I look at Guru Ravidas's philosophy of life, socio-cultural values and its relevance -- I am pleased to see that our constitutional values of social justice, freedom, equality and fraternity are in line with his ideals," the President said.



He said that Guru Ravidas advocated for equality in society and stressed through his teachings that the basic needs of all people should be fulfilled. "Numerous descriptions of satsangs of Guru Nanak and Sant Ravidas are found," the President said.

"Great saints like Guru Ravidas belong to India and also to the humanity. He may have been born in a particular community, sect or region, but these saints rise above all such boundaries," the President added.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th centuries and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered as the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

