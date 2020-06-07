Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to reopen from tomorrow with tremendous safety measures

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, one of the most prominent Sikh gurdwara situated in Delhi to reopen from Monday for devotees after over two months following relaxations in restrictions in the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib which is known for its association with the eighth Sikh Guru, Guru Har Krishan, as well as the holly river inside its complex, known as the "Sarovar" will reopen for devotees with extra safety measures.

At the entrance of the gurudwara, management has installed a disinfectant tunnel. This tunnel will also wash and disinfect the feet of the devotees. Gurudwara Management has also placed foot-operated washbasin and sanitisers at various points of the gurudwara premises.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee while talking to ANI says that "Our aim is that as many devotees can visit the Darbar Sahib in the shortest possible time. We have made very good arrangements for all the devotees coming to the gurdwara. We have also installed foot-operated sanitiser machines place to place. We have also installed machines for screening which are automatically operated.

Gurudwara management has also decided to start 'sitting langer' at gurudwara complex with social distancing.

Committee chief Sirsa also said that allowing restricted numbers of devotees to come to gurudwara will not be possible so we have four entry points.

A notice board has been placed inside gurudwara about dos and don'ts to inform the devotees. (ANI)

