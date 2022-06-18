Gurudwara blast in Kabul: DSGMC President urges Centre to take care of minorities in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Hours after explosions and gunfire were reported from Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday morning, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka said that the Centre has assured to help people stuck in Afghanistan with their visas to come back to India.

"A gurudwara was attacked in Kabul and people were made hostage, one Granthi was killed. Blasts and firing happened there. We appeal to Government to take care of minorities in Afghanistan. GoI assured to help people with their visa to come to India," the DSGMC president said while addressing a media conference.

Condemning the attack on Gurudwara, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Central government to summon the Afghan ambassador and ensure the safety of Sikhs in the region. He also requested the Centre to take up the matter with the Afghanistan government and evacuate all the Sikhs trapped in Kabul's Gurudwara due to explosions.

Meanwhile, the President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami, also appealed to the Punjab government and the Centre to provide security to the Sikhs there.



"I appeal to Punjab government and Central government to provide security to Sikhs who are present there or bring them here (to India)," Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

At least two civilians, including a Sikh man and a Muslim security guard, died after unidentified assailants attacked a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul city on Saturday.

Initial inputs suggested that an explosion took place outside the gate of the Gurdwara early this morning killing at least two people. Another explosion was later heard from inside the complex and some shops attached to the gurdwara caught fire. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, so far.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condemned the "cowardly attack" on Gurudwara and said that India is closely monitoring developments in the Afghan capital.

"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," he tweeted. (ANI)

