Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra will begin for devotees from Saturday, announced the Gurudwara Sri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust on Friday.
The trust has also issued a new set of guidelines for the devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the new guidelines, only 1000 devotees are allowed to visit the gurudwara in a day.
It is also mandatory for the devotees to be doubly vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.
The Gurudwara was closed on October 10 last year for the winter season. (ANI)
Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra to begin from tomorrow
ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2021 16:28 IST
