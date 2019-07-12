Gurugram: 1 detained after locals thrash 3 fire fighters

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12 (ANI): One person was detained on Friday after locals of the DLF area here allegedly thrashed and injured three firefighters, who were there to douse a fire.

"We received a call from the police about a fire in the area at around 1:44 am. A fire tender along with one driver and three staff were immediately rushed to the spot," District Fire Officer (DFO) Isham Singh Kashyap told ANI.

"Another fire tender was also sent later for assistance. That is when the locals misbehaved and thrashed them," added Kashyap.

According to locals, a huge fire had engulfed the transformer in the area, in which two vehicles parked nearby were destroyed. Loud explosions were also heard.

"Three Fire Department personnel -- Sahun, Kapil, and Kuldeep -- were injured in the incident. Those who thrashed them are said to be the owners of the two vehicles, which were destroyed due to fire," he said.

Police said that one person has been detained in this regard. Further probe is on. (ANI)