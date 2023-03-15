Gurugram: 2 held over viral video of cash thrown from moving car

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with a viral video in whicn one of them is seen throwing currency notes from his moving car in Gurugram, officers informed.

The accused were identified as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh.

Police said a case was registered in the matter.



"Both the accused, Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh, were arrested. They made a viral video in which one of them is seem throwing currency notes from a moving car in Gurugram," said Assistant Comissioner of Police (ACP), Vikas Kaushik.

The ACP said the currency notes were seized from Jorawar Sigh Kalsi's custody.

"Two others, on a motorcycle, were recording the video. We seized the currency notes from Jorawar Singh Kalsi and are trying to locate his car," he said.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

