Gurugram: 25-year-old man held for masturbating on woman at metro station

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly flashing and masturbating on a woman at Huda City Centre Metro Station.

A case in this regard was registered on a complaint filed by a woman, who alleged that a man masturbated on her on the escalator leading out of the HUDA City Centre metro station on June 14.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh (25), a resident of Gurugram.

A case under 354-A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The woman had approached the police through social media platforms Facebook Messenger and Twitter.

In her message to police, the 29-year-old woman said: "I identified the culprit in the CCTV footage. I am yet to decide whether to file an FIR as I fear for my safety and fear the consequences."



On Monday, the woman narrated the incident through a series of tweets and questioning the lax security for women at Metro stations. Later, she was asked by police to come to a police station to file a written complaint.



"I was on the escalator when I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me, following which I slapped him," she said.

As per the woman, the accused also started hurling abuses at her. "I shouted and called for help, but no one came forward. There were no policemen around. He flashed me again before running away. I ran outside towards a police chowki, but found it closed," she said. (ANI)

