Gurugram: 25-yr-old taekwondo player shot dead by coach
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:48 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Gurugram">Gurugram</a> (<a href="/search?query=Haryana">Haryana</a>) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A 25-year-old taekwondo player was allegedly shot dead by her coach here on Tuesday.<br />The deceased has been identified as Sarita. She was allegedly shot dead by coach Sombir for rejecting his marriage proposal in <a href="/search?query=Gurugram">Gurugram</a>'s Bilaspur area on Tuesday morning.<br />Talking about the incident, ACP Crime Preet Pal said, "Deceased had, earlier, filed a complaint against the accused. We are investigating the matter." The ACP added that the two had known each other for a long time.<br />The victim's brother alleged that the accused had been harassing the player since long.<br />The accused is yet to be nabbed. Investigations are underway. (ANI) <br /></p>