Gurugram: 4 arrested for damaging vehicle, assaulting man

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Four people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a person after damaging his car in Gurugram, the police informed on Friday.

The incident happened at the Golf Course Extension Road of Gurugram sector-65 on Wednesday.

As per the allegations, the accused people chased down the victim in his car. They then hit the victim's car and damaged it. The accused then pulled the victim out of the car, and assaulted him.



The police started the investigation and nabbed four people after identifying them.

The four accused have been identified as Vikas, Ankit, Arun and Rakesh respectively, all of whom are residents of Delhi.

The vehicle used in the incident by the accused have also been taken into custody. Other accused and vehicles involved in the case are being identified.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

