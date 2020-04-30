Gurugram administration issues order regarding vehicular movement from May 1

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI): The district administration of Gurugram has issued a notification to enforce stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district from 10 am on May 1 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The order dated April 29 reads that based on the revised guidelines of Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which allow certain additional activities to be opened in the country, the movement for any additional purposes (not already allowed under exemptions) shall not take place without specific exemptions granted by the DM's office, which shall be determined on the basis of objectives of essential nature of the activity, the mitigation of hardship to the public and ensuring continuity of government business.

"The list of consolidated exemptions include authorised government officers/staff of government offices, those specially issued a restricted movement pass by authorised officers of Central government/Haryana government in this behalf, ambulances, ATM cash vans, LPG, oil containers/tankers, vehicles supplying essential items like PPEs, sanitisers, fruits, vegetable, etc," reads the district administration order.

"Purely transit logistics movement of essential/non-essential items on Nation Highways or State Highways for cargo/raw material/finished goods, however, such vehicles shall not be allowed to halt in the territory of Gurugram district. Outbound movement from Gurugram of essential/non-essential items on National Highways or State Highways for vehicles carrying cargo/raw material/finished goods," adds the order.

However, all these movements are allowed following social distance and other precautionary measures. The order shall remain in force till further order and may be reviewed on a periodic basis as per the prevailing circumstances.

The enforcement shall be strictly carried out at all border check posts and police 'nakas' under the supervision of Duty Magistrate along with continuous videography. Any violation shall invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Indian Penal Code, 1860.

This is in the backdrop of the second phase of nationwide lockdown, which is slated to end on May 3. The first phase of the lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14. (ANI)