Gurugram: Armed assailants conduct robbery in two flats in an apartment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Around four to five armed assailants robbed lakhs of rupees from two flats in an apartment here on September 25.

The incident was reported from Sanskriti Apartment located in Sector 10A of Gurugram.

"Around four to five armed assailants conducted a robbery in two flats in our residential society. One of the flats was being renovated and the owner's family was not present in the other flat," Kapil Gautam, Society General Secretary said.

"According to the CCTV footage, the masked armed assailants entered the flats at around 3 am on September 25 and robbed the houses for 45 minutes after which they left," he added.

Gurugram Police registered a case on September 27 in the matter after the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) registered a complaint.

"The police has registered a case against the robbers. We are scanning the CCTV footage to gain further leads," Gurugram Police said. (ANI)

