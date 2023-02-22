Gurugram: CBI arrests senior Horticulture officer for accepting bribe

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a Senior Horticulture Officer of the National Horticulture Board in Gurugram for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Rewar. He was a senior Horticulture Officer at the National Horticulture Board in the Gurugram district of Haryana.



In a statement, CBI mentioned that a case was registered on complaint against a Senior Horticulture Officer, National Horticulture Board, Gurugram on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs five Lakh from the complainant for getting the subsidy amount released as per the Government of India Scheme implemented by National Horticulture Board for Horticulture activity in favour of Complainant.

CBI laid a trap wherein the accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 Lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at three locations at the premises of the accused in District Jhunjhanu(Rajasthan) and Gurugram which led to the recovery of incriminating documents relating to a property, Bank details, investment details and relevant files relating to the complainant's matter etc.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court at Panchkula(Haryana ) and remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

