Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] December 20 (ANI): A man and a woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a nightclub in Gurugram, Haryana, while two more women were rushed to hospital in a critical state.

One of the deceased was identified as Sanjeev Joshi, the owner of Night Raider, where all four were found in an emergency situation on Monday.

"Preliminary investigations have indicated that the death was caused due to suffocation from smoke of a fireplace lit inside the room. No signs of any 'offence' have been found," said ACP Vikas Kaushik of the DLF Phase 3 incident.



A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of death, said the police.

Sanjeev had come to the club late on Sunday night with the three women to celebrate his birthday and had ordered food inside a room after the celebrations were over.

Following the celebrations, all the staff left the hotel. However, Sanjeev and the women decided to stay back at the club. On Monday evening, when the staff reached the club, they found Sanjeev and the three women in an unconscious state.

Sanjeev and one of the women were already dead while the other two were taken to hospital for treatment. (ANI)

