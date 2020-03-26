Gurugram exempts electricians, domestic helpers and others from lockdown

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Gurugram Police on Thursday rolled out a new notification exempting people providing "technical services" from the 21 days lockdown. The list includes- electrician, plumber, lift techinicians, domestic helpers and nine others professionals.

"The following technical persons who services are required for essential maintainance of Residence, Apartments, Buidlings, repair of appliances and smooth running of electricity, water, sewerage, lifts etc shall be allowed free movements either on foot or vehicles.

Electricians, Plumbers, Lift Technicians, Air Conditioner Mechanics, Vehicle Mechanics, Generator Mechanics, Television Mechanics, Dish TV/Cable/CCTV mechanics, Internet Service Providers, Private Security Providers, Gas Service/CNG pipelines technicians,

Sanitation workers and domestic helpers have been exempted.

Gurugram Police posted the notification on its Twitter handle this afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 649, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, the Ministry of Health said. (ANI)

