Gurugram: Female toll plaza employee assaulted by car driver

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): A Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee was hit by a car driver in Haryana's Gurugram area Friday morning.

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black Scorpio approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the toll, the driver broke the toll barrier and assaulted the employee.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the facility.

A case has been registered against the driver, who is absconding. (ANI)

