Gurugram: Four armed assailants open fire at shop

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Four armed assailants opened fire at a shop here on Tuesday.

However, the shopkeeper, Sachin Goyal, and his staff fought back the assailants which forced them to run away from the spot.

The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV.

"Four men wearing masks came to Sachin Goyal's shop. They asked for a cigarette but he refused, following which they fired at him. Goyal and the workers in his shop fought back bravely. The assailants ran away. We have registered a case," ACP Gurugram, Preetpal Singh, told reporters here.

The police are making efforts to nab the assailants with the help of the CCTV footage. (ANI)

