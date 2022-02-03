Gurugram Industrial Association approaches High Court over reservation law

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI): Gurugram Industrial Association has challenged the Punjab-Haryana High Court over the provision of making 75 per cent reservation mandatory for local residents in private sector jobs in Haryana.

The petitioner told the High Court that in the private sector, people are selected on the basis of merit and skill. How will the industry be able to move forward if the right to choose the employee is taken away from the employers?

Haryana government's decision of 75 per cent reservation is unfair to deserving people. This law violates the constitutional rights of those youth who are free to work in any part of India on the basis of their education and qualifications.



Petitioner said the law is an attempt to introduce the practice of getting a job in the private sector on the basis of residency instead of qualification. If this happens then a situation of chaos will arise in Haryana regarding employment in the private sector.

This law will also hamper the development of the private sector and due to this industries may start migrating from the state.

As per the petitioner, the law is in fact a violation of the rights of skilled youth. The Act was enacted on March 2, 2021, and the notification dated November 6, 2021, to reserve 75 per cent of jobs is against the provisions of the Constitution. (ANI)

