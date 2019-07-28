Gurugram: Kidnapping attempt foiled by police; one held

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): In an incident of attempted kidnapping, a man was attacked by a group of three criminals, but the attempt was foiled due to the prompt intervention of the police on Saturday night.

"There occurred a very serious incident on the intervening night of July 27 and 28. The victim named Rahul Pahuja was coming on his Jaguar car from somewhere to his home. Some criminals on an Innova started following him. They planned to kidnap Rahul and extort a ransom from his parents. The moment they reached Atul Kataria circle, they struck the Jaguar car from behind and apprehended Rahul," Gurugram Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Akil said.

"The criminals tried to overpower Rahul but he resisted them and managed to wade them off for a while. There was a police check post nearby of which he was aware of. He ran towards the check post and police came to his aid. The criminals fired a bullet which hit Special Police Officer (SPO) Jaiveer Singh in his stomach. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital for treatment," he added.

The criminals managed to escape but police have started the search operations. The main criminal Anshul has been arrested. The other two criminals are also being pursued.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

