Gurugram: Man arrested for thrashing woman with a stick

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a man for beating up a woman at her office, allegedly over property dispute in Gurugram's Pataudi area.

A video of the incident has been doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, a man in orange attire, could be seen recklessly beating up the woman with a stick.

"We registered a case after the incident came to light. The accused, identified as Ganjendra, was arrested today. He claimed to have beaten the victim over a property dispute. We are going to take strict action against him," Preet Pal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said.

Woman's husband, Yogesh Chaudhary, claimed that the man has threatened them before as well. "He was drunk," he alleged. (ANI)