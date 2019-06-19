Gurugram SP Crime Shamsher Singh while addressing a press conference in Gurugram on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Gurugram: Man masturbates on woman, hurls abuses outside metro station

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:56 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A case has been registered by Gurugram police against an unknown person after a woman alleged that a masturbated on her on the escalator leading out of the HUDA City Centre metro station here on June 14.
The woman had approached the Gurugram police through social media platforms Facebook Messenger and Twitter.
"A woman had tweeted to Gurugram police on Monday that a man harassed her on June 14 at Huda City Centre Metro Station premises. A case has been registered in connection with the case and investigation is underway," Gurugram SP Crime Shamsher Singh said in a press conference here.
In her message to police, the 29-year-old woman said: "I identified the culprit in the CCTV footage. I am yet to decide whether to file an FIR as I fear for my safety and fear the consequences."
On Monday, the woman narrated the incident through a series of tweets and questioning the lax security for women at Metro stations. Later, she was asked by police to come to a police station to file a written complaint.
The woman said that the incident took place on June 14 at 9.25pm when she came out of a clothing store on the first floor of the Metro station.
"I was visiting a friend in Gurugram and after deboarding the Metro at the station went to a clothing store to purchase a top. After exiting the store, I was on the escalator when I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words; I slapped him," she said.
As per her, the accused started hurling abuses at her. "I shouted and called for help, but no one came forward. There were no policemen around. He flashed me again before running away. I ran outside towards a police chowki, but found it closed," she said.
"I slapped him, which means something happened. Wasn't that enough to ring an alarm? We don't want free rides. We want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Was 9.25 really that late?" she wrote.
The Gurgaon Police said the investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon. (ANI)

iocl